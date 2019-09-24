DGAP-CMS: Westwing Group AG: Release of a capital market information

/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 6th Interim Announcement






23.09.2019 / 17:08


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 6. Interim Announcement


In the period from September 16, 2019 up to and including September 20, 2019, Westwing Group AG bought back a total of 88,078 shares of Westwing Group AG under the share buyback program; on August 12, 2019, Westwing Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on August 14, 2019.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from September 16, 2019 up to and including September 20, 2019 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
























Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
September 16, 2019 11,078 2.7656
September 17, 2019 35,500 2.6142
September 18, 2019 35,500 2.6152
September 19, 2019 3,000 2.6400
September 20, 2019 3,000 2.5738
In total 88,078 2.6332

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from August 14, 2019 up to and including September 20, 2019 thus amounts to 409,788 shares.



The purchase of the Westwing Group AG shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2400/share-buy-back.html.



Munich, September 23, 2019



Westwing Group AG

The Management Board















Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com





 
