Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 6. Interim Announcement





In the period from September 16, 2019 up to and including September 20, 2019, Westwing Group AG bought back a total of 88,078 shares of Westwing Group AG under the share buyback program; on August 12, 2019, Westwing Group AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on August 14, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from September 16, 2019 up to and including September 20, 2019 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume

Weighted average price (EUR)

September 16, 2019

11,078

2.7656

September 17, 2019

35,500

2.6142

September 18, 2019

35,500

2.6152

September 19, 2019

3,000

2.6400

September 20, 2019

3,000

2.5738

In total

88,078

2.6332



The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from August 14, 2019 up to and including September 20, 2019 thus amounts to 409,788 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group AG shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2400/share-buy-back.html.

Munich, September 23, 2019

Westwing Group AG



The Management Board