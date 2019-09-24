

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bio-Gate AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognoseänderung/Sonstiges





Bio-Gate AG: Bio-Gate AG passt EBITDA-Prognose für 2019 an, Ziele für Umsatz und Konzernergebnis werden bestätigt





23.09.2019 / 17:26 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









Ad-hoc-Mitteilung nach Art. 17 Abs. 1 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 (Marktmissbrauchsverordnung)



Bio-Gate AG passt EBITDA-Prognose für 2019 an, Ziele für Umsatz und Konzernergebnis werden bestätigt



- Break-even beim EBITDA wird 2019 noch nicht erreicht



Nürnberg, 23. September 2019 - Die Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG981) wird wegen erhöhter Investitionen für Vertrieb und Vorleistungen für die Geschäftsausweitung die für 2019 angekündigte Gewinnschwelle auf EBITDA-Basis nicht erreichen. An der kalkulierten Verbesserung von Umsatz und Konzernergebnis im Geschäftsjahr 2019 wird wegen der Geschäftsentwicklung in der zweiten Jahreshälfte unverändert festgehalten.



Kontakt:



Bio-Gate AG



Neumeyerstr. 28-34



D-90411 Nürnberg

www.bio-gate.de



Gerd Rückel



rikutis consulting

gr@rikutis.de

presse@bio-gate.de



Tel +49 (0) 6172 807309



Mobil +49 (0)152 34221966



Über Bio-Gate:



Das Health-Technology-Unternehmen Bio-Gate AG ist einer der weltweit führenden Anbieter von innovativen Technologien und individuellen Lösungen für Gesundheit und Hygiene, die das Zusammenleben sicherer, unbeschwerter und gesünder machen und das Wohlbefinden jedes Einzelnen verbessern können. Es ist darauf spezialisiert, Materialen und Oberflächen mit antimikrobiellen Eigenschaften auszustatten. Die Bio-Gate AG veredelt Materialien und Produkte, insbesondere aus der Medizintechnik, wie zum Beispiel die Beschichtung von Implantaten oder Wundauflagen. Darüber hinaus werden mit den Bio-Gate-Technologien Kosmetika, Konsum- und Industrieprodukte, wie beispielsweise Farben und Lacke oder Kunststoffe antimikrobiell ausgestattet und damit in einzigartiger Weise aufgewertet.



Disclaimer:



Diese Veröffentlichung ist weder ein Angebot zum Verkauf noch eine Aufforderung zum Kauf von Wertpapieren. Die Aktien der Bio-Gate AG (die "Aktien") dürfen nicht in den Vereinigten Staaten oder "U.S. persons" (wie in Regulation S des U.S.-amerikanischen Securities Act of 1933 in der jeweils gültigen Fassung (der "Securities Act") definiert) oder für Rechnung von U.S. persons angeboten oder verkauft werden. Die Wertpapiere sind bereits verkauft worden.



This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Bio-Gate AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The securities have already been sold.









Kontakt:



Gerd Rückel



rikutis consulting - Büro Frankfurt



gr@rikutis.de



Tel +49 (0) 6172 807309



Mobil +49 (0)152 34221966



www.rikutis.de





Rosenweg 2



61381 Friedrichsdorf



Germany

Kontakt:Gerd Rückelrikutis consulting - Büro Frankfurtgr@rikutis.deTel +49 (0) 6172 807309Mobil +49 (0)152 34221966www.rikutis.deRosenweg 261381 FriedrichsdorfGermany













23.09.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



