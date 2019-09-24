DGAP-Adhoc: Bio-Gate AG: Bio-Gate AG passt EBITDA-Prognose für 2019 an, Ziele für Umsatz und Konzernergebnis werden bestätigt
2019. szeptember 23., hétfő, 17:26
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bio-Gate AG / Schlagwort(e): Prognoseänderung/Sonstiges
- Break-even beim EBITDA wird 2019 noch nicht erreicht
Nürnberg, 23. September 2019 - Die Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG981) wird wegen erhöhter Investitionen für Vertrieb und Vorleistungen für die Geschäftsausweitung die für 2019 angekündigte Gewinnschwelle auf EBITDA-Basis nicht erreichen. An der kalkulierten Verbesserung von Umsatz und Konzernergebnis im Geschäftsjahr 2019 wird wegen der Geschäftsentwicklung in der zweiten Jahreshälfte unverändert festgehalten.
