Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading supplier of intelligent POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, primarily in the catering and bakery sectors, has found a new strategic investor with Primepulse SE (Primepulse).

Primepulse has acquired 749,210 Vectron shares from the members of the board of management Thomas Stuemmler und Jens Reckendorf. Thus Primepulse at present owns 10.3 percent of the Vectron shares. The Founders Reckendorf and Stuemmler remain the largest shareholders with about 46 percent combined.



Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster

Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
