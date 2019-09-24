DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Primepulse is new anchor shareholder of Vectron Systems
2019. szeptember 23., hétfő, 22:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading supplier of intelligent POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, primarily in the catering and bakery sectors, has found a new strategic investor with Primepulse SE (Primepulse).
Primepulse has acquired 749,210 Vectron shares from the members of the board of management Thomas Stuemmler und Jens Reckendorf. Thus Primepulse at present owns 10.3 percent of the Vectron shares. The Founders Reckendorf and Stuemmler remain the largest shareholders with about 46 percent combined.
Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Tobias Meister
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
fax +49 (0)251 2856-560
tobias.meister@vectron.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vectron Systems AG
|Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
|48155 Münster
|Germany
|Phone:
|0251/ 28 56 - 0
|Fax:
|0251/ 28 56 - 564
|E-mail:
|info@vectron.de
|Internet:
|www.vectron.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KEXC7
|WKN:
|A0KEXC
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|878467
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
878467 23-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
