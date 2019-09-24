DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares





23-Sep-2019 / 22:07 CET/CEST





Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading supplier of intelligent POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, primarily in the catering and bakery sectors, has found a new strategic investor with Primepulse SE (Primepulse).



Primepulse has acquired 749,210 Vectron shares from the members of the board of management Thomas Stuemmler und Jens Reckendorf. Thus Primepulse at present owns 10.3 percent of the Vectron shares. The Founders Reckendorf and Stuemmler remain the largest shareholders with about 46 percent combined.







Contact:



Vectron Systems AG



Tobias Meister



Willy-Brandt-Weg 41



48155 Münster, Germany



phone +49 (0) 2983 908121



mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080



fax +49 (0)251 2856-560



tobias.meister@vectron.de





