Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Guidance for 2019 for Sales and EBIT Margin Adjusted


24-Sep-2019 / 18:23 CET/CEST


Asslar, Germany, September 24, 2019. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum"), due to current information, is expecting a shift of orders from the second half of 2019 to fiscal year 2020. This is primarily due to delayed orders from customers in the semiconductor and coating markets. Due to expected changes in orders, the full-year 2019 sales and EBIT margin* guidance is impacted.



Pfeiffer Vacuum is therefore updating the guidance for sales and EBIT margin* and is now expecting fiscal year 2019 sales to be in the range of EUR 620 to 640 million (previously EUR 640 to 660 million) and EBIT margin* for fiscal year 2019 to be around 10 percent (previously 11 to 14 percent).



*Explanations to the EBIT margin calculation are available in the annual report 2018 on page 58: https://group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/annual-report-2018/download/EN/Pfeiffer-Vacuum-Annual-Report-2018.pdf





Contact:


Heide Erickson

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

Berliner Strasse 43

35614 Asslar

T +49 6441 802-1360

M +49 162 2022573

F +49 6441 802-1365

heide.erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de

www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com







Language: English
Company: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

Berliner Str. 43

35614 Asslar

Germany
Phone: +49 6441 802-0
Fax: +49 6441 802-1365
E-mail: info@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
Internet: www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de
ISIN: DE0006916604
WKN: 691660
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 879121





 
