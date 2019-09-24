DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Guidance for 2019 for Sales and EBIT Margin Adjusted
2019. szeptember 24., kedd, 18:23
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Ad-hoc-Release
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Guidance for 2019 for Sales and EBIT Margin Adjusted
Asslar, Germany, September 24, 2019. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum"), due to current information, is expecting a shift of orders from the second half of 2019 to fiscal year 2020. This is primarily due to delayed orders from customers in the semiconductor and coating markets. Due to expected changes in orders, the full-year 2019 sales and EBIT margin* guidance is impacted.
Pfeiffer Vacuum is therefore updating the guidance for sales and EBIT margin* and is now expecting fiscal year 2019 sales to be in the range of EUR 620 to 640 million (previously EUR 640 to 660 million) and EBIT margin* for fiscal year 2019 to be around 10 percent (previously 11 to 14 percent).
*Explanations to the EBIT margin calculation are available in the annual report 2018 on page 58: https://group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com/annual-report-2018/download/EN/Pfeiffer-Vacuum-Annual-Report-2018.pdf
Heide Erickson
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
Berliner Strasse 43
35614 Asslar
T +49 6441 802-1360
M +49 162 2022573
F +49 6441 802-1365
heide.erickson@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
www.pfeiffer-vacuum.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
|Berliner Str. 43
|35614 Asslar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6441 802-0
|Fax:
|+49 6441 802-1365
|E-mail:
|info@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
|Internet:
|www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006916604
|WKN:
|691660
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|879121
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
879121 24-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2019 weiter auf Wachstumskurs
[2019.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG continues to grow in HY1 2019
[2019.08.16. 08:00]