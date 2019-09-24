DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Executive Committee and Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG recommend personnel changes in the leadership of the company to the Supervisory Board

thyssenkrupp AG: Executive Committee and Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG recommend personnel changes in the leadership of the company to the Supervisory Board


The Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG recommends to the Supervisory Board to start negotiations to end the Board mandate of Guido Kerkhoff shortly. After the ending of Guido Kerkhoff"s Board mandate, Martina Merz shall be delegated as Chairwoman into the Executive Board on an interim basis - for a duration of not more than 12 months. Additionally, the Personnel Committee recommends to the Supervisory Board to appoint Dr. Klaus Keysberg effective October 1st 2019 as an additional Member of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG responsible for the Business Areas Materials Services and Steel Europe.



Further, the Executive Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG recommends to the Supervisory Board to elect Professor Dr. Siegfried Russwurm as Chairman of the Supervisory Board as interim successor of Martina Merz - also for a duration of not more than 12 months - upon her delegation as Chairwoman to the Executive Board.



The Supervisory Board will review and decide on the recommendations of the Executive Committee and the Personnel Committee in an extraordinary meeting shortly.






