DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Executive Committee and Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG recommend personnel changes in the leadership of the company to the Supervisory Board
2019. szeptember 24., kedd, 22:33
DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR
Executive Committee and Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG recommend personnel changes in the leadership of the company to the Supervisory Board
The Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG recommends to the Supervisory Board to start negotiations to end the Board mandate of Guido Kerkhoff shortly. After the ending of Guido Kerkhoff"s Board mandate, Martina Merz shall be delegated as Chairwoman into the Executive Board on an interim basis - for a duration of not more than 12 months. Additionally, the Personnel Committee recommends to the Supervisory Board to appoint Dr. Klaus Keysberg effective October 1st 2019 as an additional Member of the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG responsible for the Business Areas Materials Services and Steel Europe.
Further, the Executive Committee of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG recommends to the Supervisory Board to elect Professor Dr. Siegfried Russwurm as Chairman of the Supervisory Board as interim successor of Martina Merz - also for a duration of not more than 12 months - upon her delegation as Chairwoman to the Executive Board.
The Supervisory Board will review and decide on the recommendations of the Executive Committee and the Personnel Committee in an extraordinary meeting shortly.
Contact:
Dr. Claus Ehrenbeck
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49-201-844-536464
Peter Sauer
Head of External Communications
T: +49-201-844-536791
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 844-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 844-536000
|E-mail:
|press@thyssenkrupp.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007500001
|WKN:
|750000
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|878625
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations
Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
878625 24-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
