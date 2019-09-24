



Final offer price for shares in TeamViewer AG set at EUR 26.25 per share

- Total offer volume of circa EUR 2.21 billion (including upsize option and greenshoe option)

- Total market capitalization of EUR 5.25 billion

- Expected free float 42.0%, if greenshoe option is fully exercised

- Current shareholder continues to hold 58.0% of shares, if greenshoe option is fully exercised

- First day of trading on September 25, 2019 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Göppingen, September 24th, 2019 - The final offer price for the shares in TeamViewer AG was today set at EUR 26.25 per share by the company"s current owner, Tiger LuxOne S.à r.l. (the "Selling Shareholder"), a holding company majority owned by funds advised by global private equity firm Permira. In total, 84,000,000 ordinary bearer shares with no par value from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder are being placed with investors (including upsize option and greenshoe option). Assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the total offer volume amounts to circa EUR 2.21 billion and to a total market capitalization of TeamViewer of EUR 5.25 billion, in each case based on the final offer price.

Upon completion of the offering and assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the Selling Shareholder will continue to hold 58.0% of the shares in the Company and the expected free float will amount to 42.0%.

Oliver Steil, CEO of TeamViewer, said: "The strong interest of investors in our IPO is a great endorsement of our work. We are excited to further strengthen our position as a leading global connectivity platform. Backed by this tailwind, we are set to continue our journey and to best serve our customers with innovative use cases to connect anyone, anything, anywhere, anytime."

TeamViewer"s shares are expected to be trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from 25 September 2019. About 300 employees from various locations including Göppingen will celebrate the first trading of the shares at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Jörg Rockenhäuser, Head of DACH at Permira, said: "The whole TeamViewer team can be very proud of what they have achieved. Such a success does not happen by accident but needs certain ingredients: an excellent and differentiated product or service, an entrepreneurial and committed team and a world class leadership with operational know-how and a strong vision. TeamViewer combines all these elements which explains this success story "made in Germany". We are convinced that TeamViewer is very well positioned as leading global connectivity platform and the Permira Funds will continue to back the company as a major shareholder."

TeamViewer"s trading symbol is TMV, the German securities code (WKN) A2YN90, and the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A2YN900. The settlement and completion of the offering is planned for 27 September 2019.

Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. BofA Merrill Lynch and Barclays have been mandated as Joint Bookrunners. RBC Capital Markets is acting as Co-Lead Manager. Lilja & Co. is acting as the independent adviser to the shareholder and TeamViewer.

About TeamViewer



As a leading global remote connectivity platform, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anyone, anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind and supports businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 2 billion devices; up to 45 million devices are online concurrently. Founded in 2005 in Göppingen, Germany, the company employs around 800 people in offices across Europe, the US, and Asia Pacific. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com and follow us on social media.

Press Contact TeamViewer



Martina Dier



Director, Communications



Phone: +49 (0)7161 60692 410



E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com

