DGAP-Ad-hoc: TeamViewer AG / Key word(s): IPO





TeamViewer AG: Final offer price for shares in TeamViewer AG set at EUR 26.25 per share





24-Sep-2019 / 22:59 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR)

Final offer price for shares in TeamViewer AG set at EUR 26.25 per share

Göppingen, 24 September 2019 - The final offer price for the shares in TeamViewer AG (the "Company") was today set at EUR 26.25 per share by the Company"s current owner, Tiger LuxOne S.à r.l. (the "Selling Shareholder"), a holding company majority owned by funds advised by global private equity firm Permira.

84,000,000 ordinary bearer shares with no par value from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder are being placed with investors, consisting of 60,000,000 base sale shares, 15,000,000 additional sale shares from the full exercise of the upsize option and 9,000,000 shares from an over-allotment in connection with the greenshoe option.

Assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the total offer volume amounts to circa EUR 2.21 billion at the final offer price. The expected free float, assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, amounts to 42.0 %.

Upon completion of the offering and assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the Selling Shareholder will continue to hold 58.0 % of the shares in the Company.

The Company"s shares are expected to be trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) under the trading symbol TMV, the German securities code (WKN) A2YN90, and the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A2YN900 from 25 September 2019, with settlement and completion of the offering planned for 27 September 2019.

Contact and person making the notification

Martina Dier



Director, Communications



Phone: +49 (0)7161 60692 410



E-Mail: press@teamviewer.com / ir@teamviewer.com

