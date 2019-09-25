Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 11th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 16 September 2019 until and including 24 September 2019, a number of 92,122 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

16.09.2019

17,975

227.9332

17.09.2019

18,974

226.7962

18.09.2019

16,089

229.5000

19.09.2019

15,180

230.8864

20.09.2019

7,253

233.0984

23.09.2019

8,378

233.0337

24.09.2019

8,273

233.4357



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 24 September 2019 amounts to 1,868,914 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 25 September 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



The Board of Management