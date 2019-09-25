DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

/ Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 11th Interim Reporting






Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information


25.09.2019 / 14:55


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 11th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 16 September 2019 until and including 24 September 2019, a number of 92,122 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.



























Date Number of Shares Average price (EUR)
16.09.2019 17,975 227.9332
17.09.2019 18,974 226.7962
18.09.2019 16,089 229.5000
19.09.2019 15,180 230.8864
20.09.2019 7,253 233.0984
23.09.2019 8,378 233.0337
24.09.2019 8,273 233.4357

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 24 September 2019 amounts to 1,868,914 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 25 September 2019



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management















25.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




879781  25.09.2019 



