DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
2019. szeptember 25., szerda, 15:00
Linde included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
The DJSI World comprises the top ten percent by sector of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. Inclusion in the DJSI Indices is determined by asset manager RobecoSAM. To be listed, the companies must demonstrate continuous improvement in a variety of economic, ecological and social criteria. Linde was evaluated at the 97th percentile (3rd highest) in the chemicals sector and scored highest among all European and North American companies. Linde achieved highest in sector scores in innovation management, materiality, risk & crisis management, environmental policy & management, product stewardship, water-related risks, eco-efficiency, labor practice as well as corporate citizenship and philanthropy.
"I am proud to see Linde ranked highly in this year"s Dow Jones Sustainability World Index," said Linde Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel. "Sustainability is an integral part of our mission, vision and values and this recognition exemplifies our long-standing commitment to sustainability and the outstanding efforts of Linde"s global employees."
Both legacy companies have received recognition for their sustainability performance in the past through recurring inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. Praxair, Inc. as predecessor has a history of 16 years of continuous inclusion in the DJSI and Linde AG was listed for seven consecutive years before the merger.
For more information about Linde"s sustainable development initiatives, please visit
About Linde
For more information about the company, please visit www.linde.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|879593
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
879593 25.09.2019
