





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





25.09.2019 / 16:39







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Johannes Antonius

Last name(s):

Teyssen



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

E.ON SE





b) LEI

Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000ENAG999





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

9.033 EUR





2836.362 EUR



8.980 EUR





2792.780 EUR



8.973 EUR





2673.954 EUR



8.988 EUR





2777.292 EUR



8.985 EUR





2821.290 EUR



8.997 EUR





2789.070 EUR



8.966 EUR





2815.324 EUR



8.945 EUR





2576.160 EUR



8.907 EUR





2725.542 EUR



8.881 EUR





2682.062 EUR



8.864 EUR





2694.656 EUR



8.875 EUR





2529.375 EUR



8.924 EUR





2596.884 EUR



8.900 EUR





2785.700 EUR



8.918 EUR





1061.242 EUR



8.918 EUR





1596.322 EUR



8.915 EUR





276.365 EUR



8.915 EUR





2371.390 EUR



8.921 EUR





2604.932 EUR



8.927 EUR





2776.297 EUR



8.931 EUR





2679.300 EUR



8.931 EUR





8.931 EUR



8.953 EUR





2659.041 EUR



8.949 EUR





2783.139 EUR



8.950 EUR





2685.000 EUR



8.941 EUR





2619.713 EUR



8.950 EUR





2756.600 EUR



8.926 EUR





2651.022 EUR



8.919 EUR





2729.214 EUR



8.901 EUR





2794.914 EUR



8.898 EUR





2793.972 EUR



8.903 EUR





2724.318 EUR



8.905 EUR





2769.455 EUR



8.900 EUR





2696.700 EUR



8.895 EUR





1156.350 EUR



8.895 EUR





622.650 EUR



8.895 EUR





836.130 EUR



8.898 EUR





2696.094 EUR



8.902 EUR





2688.404 EUR



8.924 EUR





2802.136 EUR



8.919 EUR





1498.392 EUR



8.919 EUR





1230.822 EUR



8.924 EUR





2659.352 EUR



8.919 EUR





2140.560 EUR



8.919 EUR





642.168 EUR



8.926 EUR





2784.912 EUR



8.923 EUR





1293.835 EUR



8.938 EUR





44654.248 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

8.9317870 EUR





151840.379 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-23; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























25.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



