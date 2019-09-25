DGAP-DD: E.ON SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Johannes Antonius
Last name(s): Teyssen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

E.ON SE


b) LEI

Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENAG999


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
9.033 EUR 2836.362 EUR
8.980 EUR 2792.780 EUR
8.973 EUR 2673.954 EUR
8.988 EUR 2777.292 EUR
8.985 EUR 2821.290 EUR
8.997 EUR 2789.070 EUR
8.966 EUR 2815.324 EUR
8.945 EUR 2576.160 EUR
8.907 EUR 2725.542 EUR
8.881 EUR 2682.062 EUR
8.864 EUR 2694.656 EUR
8.875 EUR 2529.375 EUR
8.924 EUR 2596.884 EUR
8.900 EUR 2785.700 EUR
8.918 EUR 1061.242 EUR
8.918 EUR 1596.322 EUR
8.915 EUR 276.365 EUR
8.915 EUR 2371.390 EUR
8.921 EUR 2604.932 EUR
8.927 EUR 2776.297 EUR
8.931 EUR 2679.300 EUR
8.931 EUR 8.931 EUR
8.953 EUR 2659.041 EUR
8.949 EUR 2783.139 EUR
8.950 EUR 2685.000 EUR
8.941 EUR 2619.713 EUR
8.950 EUR 2756.600 EUR
8.926 EUR 2651.022 EUR
8.919 EUR 2729.214 EUR
8.901 EUR 2794.914 EUR
8.898 EUR 2793.972 EUR
8.903 EUR 2724.318 EUR
8.905 EUR 2769.455 EUR
8.900 EUR 2696.700 EUR
8.895 EUR 1156.350 EUR
8.895 EUR 622.650 EUR
8.895 EUR 836.130 EUR
8.898 EUR 2696.094 EUR
8.902 EUR 2688.404 EUR
8.924 EUR 2802.136 EUR
8.919 EUR 1498.392 EUR
8.919 EUR 1230.822 EUR
8.924 EUR 2659.352 EUR
8.919 EUR 2140.560 EUR
8.919 EUR 642.168 EUR
8.926 EUR 2784.912 EUR
8.923 EUR 1293.835 EUR
8.938 EUR 44654.248 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
8.9317870 EUR 151840.379 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-23; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: E.ON SE

Brüsseler Platz 1

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.eon.com





 
