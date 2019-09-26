DGAP-DD: Evotec SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


25.09.2019 / 18:31



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Lanthaler

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Evotec SE


b) LEI

529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares through exercise of stock options
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
20.4628 EUR 1110372.9164 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
20.4628 EUR 1110372.9164 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-24; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Evotec SE

Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7

22419 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com





 
54019  25.09.2019 


