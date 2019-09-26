





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





25.09.2019 / 18:28







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Cord

Last name(s):

Dohrmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Evotec SE





b) LEI

529900F9KI6OYITO9B12



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005664809





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through exercise of stock options

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

20.3379 EUR





1461745.8867 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

20.3379 EUR





1461745.8867 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-24; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























25.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



