DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG confirms evaluation of potential efficiency measures
2019. szeptember 25., szerda, 20:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
METRO AG confirms currently evaluating potential efficiency measures with regard to its administrative structures, processes and business activities. The contemplated efficiency measures would be induced by and largely depended upon the envisaged divestment of the hypermarket business and the resulting reduced company size. The measures relate both to METRO AG headquarters and the international cross-functional and service companies.
The evaluation is at a very early stage. On the basis of the first preliminary top-down assessment, the implementation of the contemplated measures under assessment could lead to
- one-off costs of approximately EUR 30 to 65 million in the first financial year of implementation and
- recurring savings in a mid-double-digit million Euro-amount per year.
No decision has been taken yet on the implementation or the scope of possible measures, which have to be further assessed and evaluated in detail. After the finalization of the assessment in the next couple of months, the Management Board of METRO AG will decide hereon.
Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
Director Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 6886-1524
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 6886-3759
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@metro.de
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
|WKN:
|BFB001, BFB002
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|880169
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
880169 25-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
