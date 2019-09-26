DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag AG: Dr Christian Kohlpaintner to become new CEO
2019. szeptember 26., csütörtök, 07:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brenntag AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Supervisory Board of Brenntag AG appointed Dr Christian Kohlpaintner as new CEO and Member of the Management Board effective 1st January 2020. Over the last two decades Christian Kohlpaintner has held various management positions in leading international companies and in his latest position was member of the Executive Committee of Clariant International Ltd. Christian Kohlpaintner will succeed the current CEO, Steven Holland, who will leave the company at the same time.
Stefan Zuschke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Brenntag AG, welcomed Christian Kohlpaintner"s appointment and stressed that Christian Kohlpaintner has the right experiences and skills for the role of Brenntag"s CEO. At the same time, Stefan Zuschke thanked the outgoing CEO, Steven Holland, on behalf of the Supervisory Board for his important contribution to the development of Brenntag.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag AG
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 201 6496 1010
|E-mail:
|ir@brenntag.de
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1DAHH0
|WKN:
|A1DAHH
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|880365
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
880365 26-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
