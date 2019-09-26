DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Commerzbank announces acquisition offer for comdirect
- Attractive offer price of EUR11.44 per share - corresponding to a 25 per cent premium on the closing share price on 19 September 2019
- Subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 90 per cent
- comdirect"s digital expertise and innovative capabilities to be accessible to the whole Bank
- comdirect customers will continue to benefit from proven product and service quality
- Integration into Commerzbank will make comdirect offering scalable
Commerzbank is offering comdirect"s shareholders EUR11.44 per share in cash. This corresponds to a 25 percent premium on the closing price of the comdirect share on 19 September 2019, the day before Commerzbank published the ad-hoc announcement on its draft strategy Commerzbank 5.0. The completion of the acquisition offer is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 90 per cent (including the comdirect shares already held by Commerzbank). Once this acceptance threshold is reached, it would then be possible to integrate comdirect into Commerzbank by way of a squeeze-out under merger law. This is Commerzbank"s preferred option. If this is not successful, Commerzbank intends to take the steps required for a direct merger of comdirect into Commerzbank.
Since it was founded in 1994, comdirect has set benchmarks in online banking with innovative products, services and advisory capabilities. Today, it is one of the leading direct banks and one of the leading online brokers in Germany. The business models of the two companies are becoming ever more closely aligned and this is why comdirect shall be integrated into Commerzbank to become part of a strong, innovative multichannel bank. It will also benefit from economies of scale and growth opportunities in the Group. In addition to the strategic advantages, Commerzbank will be able to realise significant potential synergies from the integration.
Customers of comdirect will still have access to the high quality products and services and will also be able to benefit from Commerzbank"s branch network. In return, Commerzbank customers will gain access to comdirect"s excellent brokerage offering, which will be continued under the existing product brand.
Martin Zielke, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG, said: "comdirect is a widely acknowledged pioneer in online banking in Germany. It stands for digitalisation and innovation. Its expertise will therefore play an important role in the ongoing development of our multichannel offering. By joining forces, we are taking a logical and important step which will benefit the customers of both banks."
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management"s current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (069) 136 20
|Fax:
|-
|E-mail:
|pressestelle@commerzbank.com
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|WKN:
|CBK100
|Indices:
|MDAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|881113
