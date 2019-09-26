DGAP-Adhoc: comdirect bank AG: Commerzbank announces its decision to launch a Public Acquisition Offer (Erwerbsangebot) to the shareholders of comdirect bank AG
2019. szeptember 26., csütörtök, 20:52
DGAP-Ad-hoc: comdirect bank AG / Key word(s): Offer
Quickborn, 26 September 2019. Today, Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH (the "Bidder"), a 100%-owned subsidiary of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft ("Commerzbank"), decided to launch a Public Acquisition Offer (the "Acquisition Offer") to the shareholders of comdirect bank Aktiengesellschaft (the "Shareholders") to acquire their bearer shares in comdirect bank Aktiengesellschaft ("comdirect") with no par value, each representing a pro-rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 (the "comdirect Shares") against payment of a cash consideration of EUR 11.44 per comdirect Share. The Acquisition Offer will be subject to the completion condition of a minimum acceptance threshold of 90% (including the 82.31% of comdirect Shares already held by the Bidder). Apart from this, the Takeover Offer will be made on and subject to the terms and conditions to be set out in the offer document.
According to a press release of Commerzbank published today, 26 September 2019, Commerzbank is aiming to integrate comdirect into Commerzbank by way of a squeeze-out under merger law once the acceptance threshold is reached. If this was not successful, Commerzbank would intend to take the steps required for a direct merger of comdirect into Commerzbank.
Management Board and Supervisory Board of comdirect will assess the offer in detail and will comment after submission of the offer documentation in accordance with the requirements of German law. This statement will be published on comdirect"s internet page under wwww.comdirect.de/ir.
Contact:
Simone Glass,
Head of Investor Relations,
+49 4106 704 1966, simone.glass@comdirect.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|comdirect bank AG
|Pascalkehre 15
|25451 Quickborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 4106/704-0
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 4106/708-2580
|E-mail:
|ir@comdirect.de
|Internet:
|www.comdirect.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005428007
|WKN:
|542800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|881205
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
881205 26-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
