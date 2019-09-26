





TeamViewer AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





26.09.2019 / 21:32





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

TeamViewer AG

Street:

Jahnstraße 30

Postal code:

73037

City:

Göppingen

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

First admission of the shares for trading in an organized market (§ 33 para. 2 WpHG)



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Permira Holdings Limited

City of registered office, country: St. Peter Port, Guernsey



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

TigerLuxOne S.à r.l.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

24 Sep 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

58.00 %

4.50 %

62.50 %

200000000

Previous notification

N/A %

N/A %

N/A %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2YN900

0

116000000

0 %

58.00 %

Total

116000000

58.00 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Securities loan in the context of an IPO Greenshoe-Option

25.10.2019

N/A

Both

9000000

4.50 %







Total

9000000

4.50 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Permira Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Permira V G.P. Limited

%

%

%

Permira V G.P. L.P.

%

%

%

P5 SUB L.P. 1

%

%

%

Tiger Group Holdings Limited

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Topco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Midco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Holdco S.C.A.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne S.à r.l.

58.00 %

%

62.50 %

---

---

---

---

Permira Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Permira V G.P. Limited

%

%

%

Permira V G.P. L.P.

%

%

%

Permira V L.P. 2

%

%

%

Tiger Group Holdings Limited

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Topco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Midco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Holdco S.C.A.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne S.à r.l.

58.00 %

%

62.50 %

---

---

---

---

Permira Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Permira V G.P. Limited

%

%

%

Permira V G.P. L.P.

%

%

%

Permira V I.A.S. L.P.

%

%

%

Tiger Group Holdings Limited

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Topco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Midco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Holdco S.C.A.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne S.à r.l.

58.00 %

%

62.50 %

---

---

---

---

Permira Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Permira V G.P. Limited

%

%

%

Permira V G.P. L.P.

%

%

%

P5 Co-Investment L.P.

%

%

%

Tiger Group Holdings Limited

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Topco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Midco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Holdco S.C.A.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne S.à r.l.

58.00 %

%

62.50 %

---

---

---

---

Permira Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Permira V G.P. Limited

%

%

%

P5 CIS S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Tiger Group Holdings Limited

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Topco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Midco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Holdco S.C.A.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne S.à r.l.

58.00 %

%

62.50 %

---

---

---

---

Permira Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Permira Investments Holding S.à r.l.

%

%

%

Permira Investments Management Ltd.

%

%

%

PIL Investments LLP

%

%

%

Permira Nominees Limited

%

%

%

Tiger Group Holdings Limited

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Topco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Midco S.à r.l.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne Holdco S.C.A.

%

%

%

TigerLuxOne S.à r.l.

58.00 %

%

62.50 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

25 Sep 2019



