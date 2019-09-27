DGAP-News: NORTHERN BITCOIN STARTS PREREGISTRATION FOR ITS WALLET APP "WALLACE"
2019. szeptember 27., péntek, 07:30
Wallace will be easy to use without any previous knowledge and will guide the user through the menu with short explanations. With the Wallet, Northern Bitcoin follows the philosophy that only the user has access to his Bitcoins and manages them himself. To do this, he uses the Wallace app to store his private key securely on his smartphone. The Wallace app developed by Northern Bitcoin will replace the intermediary or "middleman" that was previously required between customers and assets, whose role in the current financial system is assumed by banks. The service range of the wallet is to be gradually expanded in further steps.
Moritz Jäger, Technical Director (CTO) of Northern Bitcoin comments: "With our innovative e-wallet app Wallace and the slogan "Your First Bitcoin Wallet", we want to make the Bitcoin accessible to a broad public. Our objective has always been to provide a simple tool for the secure and easy receiving, storing and sending of Bitcoins. With Wallace, our developers have taken a big step to introduce Bitcoin to the broad public, who have not yet ventured into the subject."
Northern Bitcoin AG, based in Frankfurt, started in 2018 as a sustainable Bitcoin Miner and is recording a rapid growth thanks to the strong global distribution of Bitcoin and its blockchain. The company operates a green mining site based on renewable energy sources in Norway and benefits from the rapid adaptation of Bitcoin as "digital gold". Its own wallet is a further step in the company"s growth into an operator of a 360-degree Bitcoin ecosystem.
