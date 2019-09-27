DGAP-AFR: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Hiermit gibt die Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG bekannt, dass folgende
Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 30.09.2019
Deutsch: https://de.citifirst.com/DE/Produkte/Informationen/Rechtliche_Dokumente/Finanzberichte














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Reuterweg 16

60323 Frankfurt

Deutschland
Internet: www.citifirst.com





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

