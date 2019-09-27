DGAP-AFR: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2019
German: https://de.citifirst.com/DE/Produkte/Informationen/Rechtliche_Dokumente/Finanzberichte














Language: English
Company: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Reuterweg 16

60323 Frankfurt

Germany
Internet: www.citifirst.com





 
