DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG releases consolidated financial report for first half of fiscal year 2019
2019. szeptember 27., péntek, 13:12
Today, UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, releases the consolidated financial figures for the first half of the fiscal year from January 1st to June 30th 2019.
In the first half of the fiscal year 2019, the UET-Group generated consolidated revenues of 17.908 mn EUR - adjusted by one-time effects in the previous year and reflecting the core operating business, this corresponds to a decrease of 0.928 mn EUR or 5 %.
Revenue development of the UET Group was in line with expectations in the first half of 2019. As a result of long delivery times on the buying side and limited financial resources, components and raw materials were not available as needed, resulting in a backlog of supplies and in lower shipping volumes and revenues.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were positive and amounted to 0.291 mn EUR (first half of 2018: 3.872 mn EUR).
On June 30th 2019, the cash funds of the UET Group amounted to 2.049 mn EUR.
Based on the actual production volume and production output, decreasing delivery times, availability and secured availability of components and the actual order backlog the two-digit growth target paired with positive and improved earnings for the full fiscal year 2019 are kept.
More financial data and general information can be found in the full report for the first half of the fiscal year 2019 (German version only), which will be available for download on September 30th 2019 on the company website (http://www.uet-group.com) under Investor Relations/ Financial Reports.
Contact:
Sebastian Schubert
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UET United Electronic Technology AG
|Frankfurter Straße 80-82
|65760 Eschborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6196-7777550
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6196-7777559
|E-mail:
|investor@uet-group.com
|Internet:
|www.uet-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBKW6
|WKN:
|A0LBKW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|881677
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
881677 27.09.2019
