27.09.2019 / 17:10 CET/CEST


Hamburg/Düren, 27. September 2019 - Die Pinguin Haustechnik AG (ISIN DE0007494007 / WKN 749400) (nachfolgend "Gesellschaft") wurde soeben davon unterrichtet, dass die LAV Capital GmbH, Köln, heute einen Aktienkaufverträge in Bezug auf insgesamt 1.284.754 Aktien an der Gesellschaft (entsprechend rund 54,58 % des Grundkapitals der Gesellschaft) geschlossen hat.



Die Übertragung der Aktien auf die LAV Capital GmbH soll voraussichtlich innerhalb von 3 Geschäftstagen erfolgen.



Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: PINGUIN HAUSTECHNIK AG

Chlodwigplatz 20

52351 Düren

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)221 33660677
Fax: +49 (0)221 33660-81
ISIN: DE0007494007, DE0007494023
WKN: 749400, 749402
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Hamburg; Freiverkehr in Berlin
