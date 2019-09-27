DGAP-Adhoc: PINGUIN HAUSTECHNIK AG: Mehrheit der Pinguin-Aktien verkauft
2019. szeptember 27., péntek, 17:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PINGUIN HAUSTECHNIK AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäß Artikel 17 MAR
Die Übertragung der Aktien auf die LAV Capital GmbH soll voraussichtlich innerhalb von 3 Geschäftstagen erfolgen.
Pinguin Haustechnik AG
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|PINGUIN HAUSTECHNIK AG
|Chlodwigplatz 20
|52351 Düren
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)221 33660677
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 33660-81
|ISIN:
|DE0007494007, DE0007494023
|WKN:
|749400, 749402
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Hamburg; Freiverkehr in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|881835
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
881835 27.09.2019 CET/CEST
