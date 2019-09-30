



Corporate News

NFON AG sets course for further growth

Munich, September 30, 2019 - NFON AG (together with its subsidiaries "NFON" or the "Company"), the only pan-European cloud PBX provider, today announced that Supervisory Board members Angélique Werner and Ralf Grüßhaber have cleared the way for two representatives of larger shareholders and resigned from office effective the next Annual General Meeting. The Supervisory Board is considering nominating Günter Müller, Managing Director of Milestone Venture Capital GmbH, and Florian Schuhbauer, founding partner of Active Ownership Capital, Luxembourg, for election.

The next regular Annual General Meeting would be convened next year. However, the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of NFON AG are in agreement that the actual shareholding structure within the Company is currently not reflected in the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board had already identified a need for change in this regard at the last Annual General Meeting. The Management Board is therefore planning to convene a further Annual General Meeting this year. "The ownership structure of NFON AG should be adequately taken into account when appointing the supervisory body," says Rainer Koppitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. "We are deeply indebted to my colleagues Angélique Werner and Ralf Grüßhaber for their excellent cooperation, especially in the weeks before the successful IPO and the groundbreaking one and a half years afterwards. This is also reflected in the decision to adequately reflect the shareholding structure in the Supervisory Board before the end of this year and to make it possible by resigning early."

Milestone Venture Capital GmbH, represented by Günter Müller, had already announced at the Annual General Meeting of NFON AG on June 5, 2019, that Günter Müller would like to return to the Supervisory Board. Günter Müller was already a member of NFON"s Supervisory Board before the IPO and in this function he also adopted today"s growth strategy. "MVC has been a shareholder in NFON for many years. NFON is on a very good course and, as an investor, we still see enormous growth potential. That is why it is so important for NFON to have a Supervisory Board that takes the ownership structure into account. As a Supervisory Board member and shareholder, I can make my contribution to the further successful development of the Company with my experience and my dedicated market knowledge," said Günter Müller, Managing Director of Milestone Venture Capital GmbH.

In addition to the forthcoming election of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board also intends to propose the creation of new authorized and conditional capital for resolution in order to be able to make use of all opportunities to leverage growth potential if need be.

Hans Szymanski, CEO & CFO of NFON AG: "With currently more than 408,000 seats, over 30,000 corporate customers and more than 2,000 partners in 15 countries, NFON is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider today. This is a clear competitive advantage. We will continue to expand our strong market position in this and the coming years by expanding our product portfolio, expanding regionally and acquiring targeted companies. Our goal is clear: we want to become the number 1 for cloud telephony in Europe."

About NFON AG

Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider - counting more than 30,000 companies across 15 European countries as its customers. With Cloudya, NFON offers an easy-to-use, independent and reliable solution for advanced cloud business communications. Further premium and industry solutions complete the portfolio in the field of cloud communications. With our intuitive communications solutions, we enable European companies to improve their work a little, every single day. NFON is the new freedom in business communication. https://corporate.nfon.com/en/

