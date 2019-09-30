DGAP-Adhoc: ICHOR Coal N.V.: Ichor Coal N.V. announces Sale of Mbuyelo Coal Shares
2019. szeptember 30., hétfő, 16:04
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ICHOR Coal N.V. / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Miscellaneous
Ichor Coal N.V.: Ichor Coal N.V. announces Sale of Mbuyelo Coal Shares
This announcement contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Ichor Coal N.V.
The management (board)
Language: English
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ICHOR Coal N.V.
|30 Jellicoe Avenue
|Rosebank
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27 (11) 268 1100
|E-mail:
|johan.myburgh@ichorcoal.com
|Internet:
|www.ichorcoal.de
|ISIN:
|NL0010022307
|WKN:
|A1JQEX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|882729
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
882729 30-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]