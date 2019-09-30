Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 1st Interim Reporting

In the time period from 24 September 2019 until and including 27 September 2019, a number of 206,337 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 20 September 2019, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 September 2019.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price

09/24/2019

48,000

35.5875

09/25/2019

61,359

35.1789

09/26/2019

50,206

35.5496

09/27/2019

46,772

35.4302



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 24 September 2019 until and including 27 September 2019 amounts to 206,337 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 30 September 2019



Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board