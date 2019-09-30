DGAP-AFR: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG


Hiermit gibt die RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership bekannt, dass
folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 30.06.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 30.06.2019
Deutsch: https://www.resparcs.com/home/downloads/
Englisch: https://www.resparcs.com/home/downloads/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: RESPARCS Funding II Limited Partnership

IFC 5

JE1 1ST St.Helier/Jersey Channel Islands

Großbritannien
Internet: www.resparcs.com





 
