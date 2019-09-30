United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 6th Interim Announcement





In the period from September 23, 2019 up to and including September 27, 2019, United Internet AG purchased a total of 115,528 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of



15 August 2019 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 16 August 2019.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date

Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number)

Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR



(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according



to commercial practice)

23 September 2019

14,092

32.3269

24 September 2019

6,896

32.4361

25 September 2019

41,860

32.0193

26 September 2019

34,041

31.9518

27 September 2019

18,639

32.2463



Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since August 16, 2019 is 1,031,957 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.

The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, September 30, 2019

United Internet AG

The Executive Board