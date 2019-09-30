DGAP-CMS: United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information

30.09.2019 / 16:51


United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 6th Interim Announcement


In the period from September 23, 2019 up to and including September 27, 2019, United Internet AG purchased a total of 115,528 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of

15 August 2019 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 16 August 2019.



Shares were bought as follows:





















Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR

(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice)
23 September 2019 14,092 32.3269
24 September 2019 6,896 32.4361
25 September 2019 41,860 32.0193
26 September 2019 34,041 31.9518
27 September 2019 18,639 32.2463

 

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since August 16, 2019 is 1,031,957 shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.



The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Montabaur, September 30, 2019



United Internet AG



The Executive Board















Language: English
Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
