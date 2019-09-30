DGAP-CMS: Scout24 AG: Release of a capital market information

In the period from September 23, 2019 until and including September 27, 2019, a total number of 181,394 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.



The following quantities have been purchased:












































































































Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
09/23/2019 4,820 50.27   BATE
  18,574 50.23   CHIX
  3,904 50.29   TRQX
  33,202 50.22   XETA
09/24/2019 5,084 50.95   BATE
  8,463 50.83   CHIX
  4,378 51.05   TRQX
  19,370 50.80   XETA
09/25/2019 5,208 50.92   BATE
  13,074 50.89   CHIX
  4,563 50.84   TRQX
  16,155 50.94   XETA
09/26/2019 2,597 51.93   BATE
  7,279 51.89   CHIX
  2,238 51.79   TRQX
  10,186 51.81   XETA
09/27/2019 4,633 52.04   BATE
  5,008 51.85   CHIX
  2,834 51.97   TRQX
  9,825 51.99   XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 27, 2019 therefore amounts to 1,038,302 shares.



Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.



Munich, September 30, 2019



Scout24 AG



The Management Board















Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG

Bothestr. 11-15

81675 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
