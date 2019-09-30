Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from September 23, 2019 until and including September 27, 2019, a total number of 181,394 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 AG as announced on 30 August, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 AG.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase

Aggregated volume in number of shares

Weighted average share price

in EUR



Market (MIC Code)

09/23/2019

4,820

50.27



BATE



18,574

50.23



CHIX



3,904

50.29



TRQX



33,202

50.22



XETA

09/24/2019

5,084

50.95



BATE



8,463

50.83



CHIX



4,378

51.05



TRQX



19,370

50.80



XETA

09/25/2019

5,208

50.92



BATE



13,074

50.89



CHIX



4,563

50.84



TRQX



16,155

50.94



XETA

09/26/2019

2,597

51.93



BATE



7,279

51.89



CHIX



2,238

51.79



TRQX



10,186

51.81



XETA

09/27/2019

4,633

52.04



BATE



5,008

51.85



CHIX



2,834

51.97



TRQX



9,825

51.99



XETA



The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from September 2, 2019 until and including September 27, 2019 therefore amounts to 1,038,302 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 AG at www.scout24.com/buyback.

Munich, September 30, 2019

Scout24 AG

The Management Board