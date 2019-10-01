





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delticom AG















Correction of a release from 24/09/2019, 14:36 CET/CEST - Delticom AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG





30.09.2019 / 17:47





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares







1. Details of issuer



Delticom AG



Brühlstraße 11



30169 Hanover



Germany





2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons



holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

Die Veröffentlichung vom 24.09.2019, 14.36 Uhr, wird hiermit zurückgenommen. / The publication dated 24 September 2019, 2.36 pm CEST, is hereby withdrawn.





3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached





4. Share-position



Share-position in %

total amount of shares issued

Resulting situation

%



Previous publication

%

/



5. Details

absolute

in %

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)





%

%



holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

























30.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



