zooplus AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


30.09.2019 / 18:15


Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Deutschland

  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
X Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG) 30.09.2019
  Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

7.145.188














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
