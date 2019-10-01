DGAP-News: LOTTO24 AG: CEO Petra von Strombeck to leave Lotto24
2019. szeptember 30., hétfő, 20:05
CEO Petra von Strombeck to leave Lotto24
Petra von Strombeck took Lotto24 AG public in 2012 following its spin-off from Tipp24 SE (now ZEAL). Since this time, the company"s market capitalisation has increased more than tenfold. Under her leadership, Lotto24 developed into Germany"s leading online provider of state lotteries, achieved break-even in its fiscal year 2017 and generated billings of over EUR 320 million in 2018 with around 2.2 million customers.
"We deeply regret the decision of Ms von Strombeck, but wish her all the best for her personal and professional future," says Peter Steiner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lotto24 AG. "As the CEO of Lotto24 AG, Ms von Strombeck was decisive in shaping the company over the past seven years and making it the undisputed market leader in Germany"s online lotto brokerage sector."
The Supervisory Board of Lotto24 AG will decide on a successor to Petra von Strombeck as quickly as possible.
About Lotto24 AG: : Lotto24 AG is Germany"s leading online provider of state-licensed lotteries (Lotto24.de). Lotto24 brokers customers" tickets to the state lottery companies and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. After its foundation in 2010 and IPO in 2012 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), Lotto24 is now the market leader. In 2019, ZEAL Network SE acquired a majority shareholding in Lotto24, which now belongs to the ZEAL Group. As a fast-growing company with a strong service and customer orientation, Lotto24 aims to provide its customers online as well as mobile with the most convenient, secure and modern game experience possible.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LOTTO24 AG
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 8 222 39 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 8 222 39 70
|E-mail:
|ir@lotto24.de
|Internet:
|www.lotto24-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000LTT0243
|WKN:
|LTT024
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|882947
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
882947 30.09.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]