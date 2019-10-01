DGAP-Adhoc: LOTTO24 AG: CEO Petra von Strombeck to leave Lotto24
2019. szeptember 30., hétfő, 20:04
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): Personnel
CEO Petra von Strombeck to leave Lotto24
Petra von Strombeck took Lotto24 AG public in 2012 following its spin-off from Tipp24 SE (now ZEAL). Since this time, the company"s market capitalisation has increased more than tenfold. Under her leadership, Lotto24 developed into Germany"s leading online provider of state lotteries, achieved break-even in its fiscal year 2017 and generated billings of over EUR 320 million in 2018 with around 2.2 million customers.
The Supervisory Board of Lotto24 AG will decide on a successor to Petra von Strombeck as quickly as possible.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LOTTO24 AG
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 8 222 39 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 8 222 39 70
|E-mail:
|ir@lotto24.de
|Internet:
|www.lotto24-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000LTT0243
|WKN:
|LTT024
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|882833
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
882833 30-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
