DGAP-Adhoc: New Work SE: Petra von Strombeck wird neue Vorstandsvorsitzende der New Work SE
2019. szeptember 30., hétfő, 20:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: New Work SE / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
New Work SE: Petra von Strombeck wird neue Vorstandsvorsitzende der New Work SE
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|New Work SE
|Dammtorstraße 30
|20354 Hamburg
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)40 419 131-793
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 419 131-44
|E-Mail:
|investor-relations@xing.com
|Internet:
|www.xing.com
|ISIN:
|DE000NWRK013
|WKN:
|NWRK01
|Indizes:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|882945
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
882945 30.09.2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]