30.09.2019 / 20:37 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



New Work SE: Petra von Strombeck wird neue Vorstandsvorsitzende der New Work SE


Hamburg, 30. September 2019 - Der Aufsichtsrat der New Work SE (ISIN DE000NWRK013) hat in seiner heutigen Sitzung Frau Petra von Strombeck mit Wirkung ab dem 1. Januar 2020 zum Mitglied des Vorstands bestellt. Es ist geplant, dass Frau von Strombeck das Amt der Vorsitzenden des Vorstands und CEO der New Work SE mit Abschluss der nächsten ordentlichen Hauptversammlung, die voraussichtlich am 29. Mai 2020 stattfinden wird, von Herrn Dr. Thomas Vollmoeller übernimmt.



 










