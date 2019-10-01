DGAP-Adhoc: New Work SE: Petra von Strombeck to become new CEO at New Work SE

30-Sep-2019


New Work SE: Petra von Strombeck to become new CEO at New Work SE


Hamburg, 30 September 2019 - At its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board of New Work SE (ISIN DE000NWRK013) appointed Petra von Strombeck as Member of the Executive Board, effective from 1 January 2020. Petra von Strombeck is due to take over from Dr. Thomas Vollmoeller as Chair of the Executive Board and CEO after the next Annual General Meeting scheduled to take place on 29 May 2020.







