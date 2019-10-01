

DGAP-Ad-hoc: New Work SE / Key word(s): Personnel





New Work SE: Petra von Strombeck to become new CEO at New Work SE





30-Sep-2019 / 20:37 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







New Work SE: Petra von Strombeck to become new CEO at New Work SE





Hamburg, 30 September 2019 - At its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board of New Work SE (ISIN DE000NWRK013) appointed Petra von Strombeck as Member of the Executive Board, effective from 1 January 2020. Petra von Strombeck is due to take over from Dr. Thomas Vollmoeller as Chair of the Executive Board and CEO after the next Annual General Meeting scheduled to take place on 29 May 2020.

Hamburg, 30 September 2019 - At its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board of New Work SE (ISIN DE000NWRK013) appointed Petra von Strombeck as Member of the Executive Board, effective from 1 January 2020. Petra von Strombeck is due to take over from Dr. Thomas Vollmoeller as Chair of the Executive Board and CEO after the next Annual General Meeting scheduled to take place on 29 May 2020.













30-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



