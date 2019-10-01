DGAP-Adhoc: New Work SE: Petra von Strombeck to become new CEO at New Work SE
2019. szeptember 30., hétfő, 20:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: New Work SE / Key word(s): Personnel
New Work SE: Petra von Strombeck to become new CEO at New Work SE
Hamburg, 30 September 2019 - At its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board of New Work SE (ISIN DE000NWRK013) appointed Petra von Strombeck as Member of the Executive Board, effective from 1 January 2020. Petra von Strombeck is due to take over from Dr. Thomas Vollmoeller as Chair of the Executive Board and CEO after the next Annual General Meeting scheduled to take place on 29 May 2020.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|New Work SE
|Dammtorstraße 30
|20354 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 419 131-793
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 419 131-44
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@xing.com
|Internet:
|www.xing.com
|ISIN:
|DE000NWRK013
|WKN:
|NWRK01
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|882945
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
882945 30-Sep-2019 CET/CEST
