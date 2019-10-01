DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: CTS EVENTIM enters Russian Live Entertainment market with acquisition of Talent Concert International
2019. október 01., kedd, 09:30
PRESS RELEASE
CTS EVENTIM enters Russian Live Entertainment market with acquisition of Talent Concert International
Munich/Moscow, 1 October 2019. CTS EVENTIM, a leading international provider of ticketing and live entertainment, has acquired 51 percent of the shares in the Russian tour and concert promoter Talent Concert International (TCI). TCI becomes part of the promoter network EVENTIM LIVE, which thus now also has a presence in the Russian market. The transaction will be completed in the next few days. CTS EVENTIM has owned the ticketing provider parter.ru in Russia since 2006.
Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, commented: "TCI complements our portfolio perfectly. The Russian market is very important to a growing number of internationally popular artists - and few companies bring as many acts from abroad to Russia as TCI. I am sure that our new colleagues will greatly enrich the work of our EVENTIM LIVE network of promoters."
TCI was founded in 1995 by Ed Ratnikov and has since organised live performances by Blur, Nick Cave, Deep Purple, Kraftwerk, Limp Bizkit, Motörhead, Rihanna, the Scorpions and Robbie Williams, among others, in its home market. This year"s highlights include Jennifer Lopez, Rammstein and Whitesnake. TCI doesn"t limit itself to events in the country"s two largest cities, Moscow and St. Petersburg, but is also regularly responsible for shows in Irkutsk, Kaliningrad, Kazan, Novosibirsk and Vladivostok.
Ed Ratnikov (President) and Nikolay Sinitsyn (Finance Director) will continue to serve as TCI"s senior management. Together, they also hold the remaining 49 percent of shares in the company.
Ed Ratnikov, CEO of TCI, added: "CTS EVENTIM is the best possible partner for continuing TCI"s growth story long-term. Becoming part of a global player opens up additional opportunities for us and the entire Russian market. And last but not least, it is a great honour for us to join the EVENTIM LIVE network of promoters. We look forward to expanding our new partner"s portfolio with exciting shows, and its geographic reach all the way to the Pacific."
In early March of this year, CTS EVENTIM had pooled its promoter activities in the new EVENTIM LIVE unit. The network now comprises 28 promoters, who together organise more than 30 festivals and some 5,000 live events each year, with ten million visitors in twelve countries. By founding EVENTIM LIVE, the company responded to the needs of a growing number of artists who increasingly expect their tour operators to offer cross-border touring options and one-stop shop solutions.
Dr Frithjof Pils, Managing Director of EVENTIM LIVE, added: "Firstly, the acquisition of TCI strengthens our market position in Europe. Secondly, it gives us access to the many exciting acts that have long relied on the services of Ed Ratnikov and his team in Russia. And thirdly, our other promoters now have a hassles-free way to offer their artists the option of performing in Russia."
About CTS EVENTIM
Anastasia Kruglikova
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|0421/ 3666-0
|Fax:
|0421/ 3666-290
|E-mail:
|info@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|883137
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
883137 01.10.2019
