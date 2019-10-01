DGAP-NVR: Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


01.10.2019 / 09:52


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Nemetschek SE

Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1

81829 München

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 05 Jun 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:

115.500.000














Language: English
