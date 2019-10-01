DGAP-DD: Brilliant AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: The National Lighting Company Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Meyer
Last name(s): Maslo
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brilliant AG


b) LEI

529900OW66JTFHJB5221 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005272702


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
50.00 EUR 5500.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
50.00 EUR 5500.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-30; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Brilliant AG

Brilliantstraße 1

27442 Gnarrenburg

Germany
Internet: www.brilliant-ag.com





 
