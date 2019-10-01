Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
2019. október 01., kedd, 13:57
Jeremy Meeks has personally spread this spectacular news through his social networks following the announcement of the mega-deal with Fashion Concept GmbH.
Releasing his own brand and collection is a huge highlight in the career for the former convict.
The rapid rise of Jeremy Meeks began in 2014. In the past, Meeks was often spotted on the catwalk with German fashion designer Philip Plein. He has also already frequented the big screen several times as an actor. Now, there"s a giant breakthrough for him and his career on the horizon. In the future, Meeks will exclusively present and market his own fashion brand through Fashion Concept GmbH.
Meeks created this breakthrough with the help of the cooperation of a $15 million deal with Fashion Concept.
The ambitious Fashion Concept GmbH has several designers under contract, a broad distribution network and is currently heavily involved in fashion.
This top fashion trend potential could probably be doubled by Jeremy Meeks, who already has 1.6 million followers on Instagram.
Fashion Invest AG
De-Saint-Exupéry-Straße 10
Email: press@fashion-invest.com
www.fashion-invest.com/investieren
End of Media Release
Additional features:
Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/fashionconcept/883521.html
Subtitle: Jeremy Meeks New Collection
Issuer: Fashion Concept GmbH
Key word(s): Life style
883521 01.10.2019
DGAP
-
»
DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
[2019.10.01. 12:08]
-
»
DGAP-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
[2019.10.01. 11:23]
-
»
DGAP-PVR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
[2019.10.01. 11:23]
-
»
DGAP-PVR: Jenoptik AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
[2019.10.01. 10:19]
-
»
DGAP-PVR: Jenoptik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
[2019.10.01. 10:19]
-
»
DGAP-NVR: Nemetschek SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
[2019.10.01. 09:52]
-
»
DGAP-NVR: Nemetschek SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
[2019.10.01. 09:52]
-
»
DGAP-DD: Brilliant AG english
[2019.10.01. 09:52]
-
»
DGAP-DD: Brilliant AG deutsch
[2019.10.01. 09:52]
-
»
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE english
[2019.10.01. 09:50]