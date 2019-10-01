









Jeremy Meeks has personally spread this spectacular news through his social networks following the announcement of the mega-deal with Fashion Concept GmbH.

Releasing his own brand and collection is a huge highlight in the career for the former convict.

The rapid rise of Jeremy Meeks began in 2014. In the past, Meeks was often spotted on the catwalk with German fashion designer Philip Plein. He has also already frequented the big screen several times as an actor. Now, there"s a giant breakthrough for him and his career on the horizon. In the future, Meeks will exclusively present and market his own fashion brand through Fashion Concept GmbH.

Meeks created this breakthrough with the help of the cooperation of a $15 million deal with Fashion Concept.

The ambitious Fashion Concept GmbH has several designers under contract, a broad distribution network and is currently heavily involved in fashion.



Asian business has been a big boost to the company, which was founded in 2016, helping to achieve another substantial increase in sales last year in 2018. With this mega-deal, Fashion Concept is not only aiming to increase its brand awareness, but also to bring about a change with the top trend of sustainability in fashion and style.

This top fashion trend potential could probably be doubled by Jeremy Meeks, who already has 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

