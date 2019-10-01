DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Personnel





Bastei Lübbe AG: Chief Executive Officer Carel Halff will not renew his contract at the end of 2020





Chief Executive Officer Carel Halff will not renew his contract at the end of 2020

Executive Board contract expires on 31.12.2020



Mr. Halff will remain fully available as CEO until his time of resignation



The Supervisory Board will immediately address succession planning



Cologne, 01.10.2019. The CEO of Bastei Lübbe AG, Carel Halff (68), today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Robert Stein, that he will resign from his office upon expiry of his current contract on 31 December 2020.

Mr. Halff will remain fully available to the company as CEO until his time of resignation.

The Supervisory Board will immediately plan the succession of Mr. Halff and the future composition of the Executive Board.



