DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG: Chief Executive Officer Carel Halff will not renew his contract at the end of 2020
2019. október 01., kedd, 15:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Chief Executive Officer Carel Halff will not renew his contract at the end of 2020
Cologne, 01.10.2019. The CEO of Bastei Lübbe AG, Carel Halff (68), today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Robert Stein, that he will resign from his office upon expiry of his current contract on 31 December 2020.
Mr. Halff will remain fully available to the company as CEO until his time of resignation.
The Supervisory Board will immediately plan the succession of Mr. Halff and the future composition of the Executive Board.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bastei Lübbe AG
|Schanzenstraße 6 - 20
|51063 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|02 21 / 82 00 - 0
|Fax:
|02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@luebbe.de
|Internet:
|www.luebbe.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3YY0
|WKN:
|A1X3YY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|883609
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
883609 01-Oct-2019 CET/CEST
