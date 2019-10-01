DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG: Chief Executive Officer Carel Halff will not renew his contract at the end of 2020

Bastei Lübbe AG: Chief Executive Officer Carel Halff will not renew his contract at the end of 2020


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014


Chief Executive Officer Carel Halff will not renew his contract at the end of 2020



  • Executive Board contract expires on 31.12.2020

  • Mr. Halff will remain fully available as CEO until his time of resignation

  • The Supervisory Board will immediately address succession planning

Cologne, 01.10.2019. The CEO of Bastei Lübbe AG, Carel Halff (68), today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Robert Stein, that he will resign from his office upon expiry of his current contract on 31 December 2020.



Mr. Halff will remain fully available to the company as CEO until his time of resignation.



The Supervisory Board will immediately plan the succession of Mr. Halff and the future composition of the Executive Board.

Contact Bastei Lübbe AG:

Barbara Fischer

Head of Press and Public Relations

Tel.: +49 (0)221 8200 2850

E-Mail: barbara.fischer@luebbe.de










Language: English
Company: Bastei Lübbe AG

Schanzenstraße 6 - 20

51063 Köln

Germany
Phone: 02 21 / 82 00 - 0
Fax: 02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
E-mail: investorrelations@luebbe.de
Internet: www.luebbe.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3YY0
WKN: A1X3YY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
