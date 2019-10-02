



UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 04, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: May 04, 2020

German: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html

English: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html





