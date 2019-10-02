DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 04, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: May 04, 2020
German: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/investor-relations/events/calendar.html
English: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investor-relations/events/calendar.html














Language: English
Company: UBS AG

Bahnhofstrasse 45

8001 Zürich

Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com





 
