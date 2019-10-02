DGAP-AFR: Siemens Healthineers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Siemens Healthineers AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: November 27, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 27, 2019
German: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/de/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications
English: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: November 27, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 27, 2019
German: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/de/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications
English: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications














Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
