Siemens Healthineers AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: November 27, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 27, 2019

German: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/de/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications

English: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: November 27, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: November 27, 2019

German: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/de/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications

English: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/presentations-financial-publications





