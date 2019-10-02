DGAP-DD: UET United Electronic Technology AG english

2019. október 02., szerda, 16:37















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


02.10.2019 / 16:35



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Brichard

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

UET United Electronic Technology AG


b) LEI

8945004VIYBFS1PHF562 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.8000 EUR 6000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.8000 EUR 6000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-30; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU














02.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG

Frankfurter Straße 80-82

65760 Eschborn

Germany
Internet: www.uet-group.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



54197  02.10.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum