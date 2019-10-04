



DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE





/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision













The Wacker Neuson Group further sharpens its focus on core products and sells its concrete power trowel business





04.10.2019 / 08:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Wacker Neuson Group further sharpens its focus on core products and sells its concrete power trowel business

Munich, October 4, 2019 - Leading light and compact equipment manufacturer the Wacker Neuson Group has sold its concrete power trowel business to the Husqvarna Group. The sale marks another step in the Wacker Neuson Group"s move to focus on core products and thus streamline its product portfolio, as targeted in its Strategy 2022.

"Our Strategy 2022 puts our customers at the heart of everything we do," explains Martin Lehner, CEO of the Wacker Neuson Group. "Sharpening our focus on core competencies and products enables us to offer our customers premium quality and outstanding service solutions. In line with our strategic pillar of "focus", which aims to optimize our portfolio of competitive construction equipment, we have decided to concentrate even more on our core businesses, namely compact equipment, compaction equipment, utility and concrete consolidation with internal and external vibrators, and to divest the trowel business."

Wacker Neuson has been developing and producing trowels in North America, which represented the company"s largest market for these products. "Our existing concrete power trowel customers will receive the same level of service and support as they experienced in the past," says Alexander Greschner, CSO of the Wacker Neuson Group. "We are and will remain a reliable partner for our customers in the concrete sector," he adds. Wacker Neuson will continue to offer trowels as part of its product range throughout 2020 within the framework of an OEM agreement with Husqvarna and will continue to supply spare parts and services to its customers beyond that. The Group"s business with concrete internal and external vibrators remains unaffected by the sale and Wacker Neuson continues to be a market and innovation leader in this field.



Your contact:



Christopher Helmreich



Head of Investor Relations



Wacker Neuson SE



Preussenstrasse 41



80809 Munich, Germany



Tel.: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 427



christopher.helmreich@wackerneuson.com

www.wackerneusongroup.com



About Wacker Neuson Group



The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliates and 140 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling, energy and rail transport. In 2018, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 1.71 billion, employing more than 6,000 people worldwide. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and the SDAX index of the German stock exchange.