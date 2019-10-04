





















Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





04.10.2019 / 10:06







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them





[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Stephen F. Angel

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director and Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company

b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Deferred Stock Units ("DSUs")





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

b)

Nature of the transactions

Acquisition of DSUs



The acquisition of 292.432 DSUs of Linde plc under the



company"s Compensation Deferral Plan (the "Plan") pursuant



to a prior election to defer compensation.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





Acquisition of DSUs





US$0.00

292.432

d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A

e)

Dates of the transactions

30 September 2019

f)

Place of the transactions

Outside of trading venue

g)

Additional Information

The 292.432 DSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the Plan.



























04.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



