Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 12th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 25 September 2019 until and including 04 October 2019, a number of 57,056 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

25.09.2019

11,685

232.4191

26.09.2019

7,148

234.3231

27.09.2019

4,876

236.4407

30.09.2019

4,030

237.2482

01.10.2019

5,538

237.3984

02.10.2019

12,920

234.3177

04.10.2019

10,859

234.6383



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 04 October 2019 amounts to 1,925,970 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 07 October 2019

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



The Board of Management