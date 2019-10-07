

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft completes acquisition of Valendo GmbH by means of a capital increase via contribution in kind by issuing shares from authorized capital



Frankfurt am Main, October 07, 2019 - creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange symbol CSQ) concluded a purchase agreement on September 18, 2019, for the acquisition of all shares in Valendo GmbH from FinLeap GmbH and HEGUS Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH. Under this agreement the purchase price does not have to be paid in cash but can also be settled by issuing shares to the sellers. Today the Management Board of creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft decided to exercise this option and to fulfil the purchase price by utilizing the authorized capital against contributions in kind by issuing 21,974 new no-par value bearer shares, excluding the subscription rights of shareholders. The contributions in kind consist of the assignment of the seller"s claims against creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft for payment of the purchase price. The Supervisory Board of creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft has approved the utilization of the authorized capital resolved by the Management Board. After registration of the capital increase in the German commercial register (Handelsregister), the share capital of creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft would amount to EUR 1,353,224.00, divided into 1,353,224 no-par value bearer shares.











About creditshelf - www.creditshelf.com



creditshelf is a pioneer in the field of digital SME finance in Germany that arranges loans via its easy-to-use online platform, www.creditshelf.com. The company, which was founded in 2014 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, sees itself as a market and technology leader in the fast-growing digital SME finance business in Germany. As a provider of SME finance, creditshelf has developed its platform to meet the financing needs of German SME borrowers through loans from investors interested in this asset class. By offering to arrange corporate loans in this way, creditshelf enables small and medium-sized companies to access highly attractive alternative finance options. At the same time, creditshelf offers professional investors looking for attractive investment opportunities access to SME finance. The company"s core competencies include the selection of suitable credit projects, credit quality analysis for potential borrowers, credit scoring, and risk-adequate pricing. creditshelf receives fees for its services from both the SME borrowers and the investors.



Contact:



creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft:



Investor Relations:



creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft



Fabian Brügmann



CFO



Mainzer Landstraße 33a



60329 Frankfurt



Phone.: +49 (69) 348 77 24-27

ir@creditshelf.com

www.creditshelf.com





cometis AG



Maximilian Franz



Unter den Eichen 7



65195 Wiesbaden



Phone: +49 (611) 20 58 55 22

franz@cometis.de

www.cometis.de

















