Berlin, 8 October 2019 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions proposed at the Bondholder Meeting, which was concluded today, have been approved by bondholders of the Company"s 3.50% 7/2020 convertible bonds (ISIN XS1223161651, the "Bonds").





The resolutions included amending the conversion price from EUR 3.00 to EUR 0.30 (subject to subsequent approval by the Extraordinary Meeting of shareholders to be held in December 2019), and extend the maturity date from 27 July 2020 to 27 July 2022.



Please find full details on the resolutions on https://investors.fyber.com/shares#bondholder-meetings.



Investor Contact:



Sabrina Kassmannhuber



ir@fyber.com



+49 30 609 855 555





