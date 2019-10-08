DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Bondholder Meeting Results
2019. október 08., kedd, 16:49
Berlin, 8 October 2019 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions proposed at the Bondholder Meeting, which was concluded today, have been approved by bondholders of the Company"s 3.50% 7/2020 convertible bonds (ISIN XS1223161651, the "Bonds").
Please find full details on the resolutions on https://investors.fyber.com/shares#bondholder-meetings.
Investor Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Wallstr. 9-13
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0012377394
|WKN:
|A2DUJD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|887195
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
887195 08.10.2019
