DGAP-PVR: E.ON SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
2019. október 08., kedd, 18:10
Am 8. Oktober 2019 hat uns die The Capital Group Companies, lnc., 333 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071, U.S.A., gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG folgendes mitgeteilt:
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
887055 08.10.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Repurchase of own shares completed
[2019.08.22. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 2,000 shares for the employee participation program
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 2.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.20. 16:12]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
[2019.08.19. 14:28]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
[2019.08.19. 14:28]