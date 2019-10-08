





DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: E.ON SE















E.ON SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung





08.10.2019 / 18:10





Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.













Am 8. Oktober 2019 hat uns die The Capital Group Companies, lnc., 333 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071, U.S.A., gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG folgendes mitgeteilt:



The Capital Group Companies, lnc. ist weder direkt, noch indirekt Inhaberin der Aktien, deren Stimmrechte ihr zugerechnet werden. Vielmehr gehören diese Aktien zu einem oder mehreren von Tochtergesellschaften der The Capital Group Companies, lnc. verwalteten Vermögen. The Capital Group Companies, lnc. verfolgt daher keine strategischen Ziele mit der Investition.

The Capital Group Companies, lnc. beabsichtigt innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate nicht, auf eigene Rechnung weitere Stimmrechte an der E.ON SE zu erwerben oder auf sonstige Weise zu erlangen. The Capital Group Companies, lnc. kann nicht beurteilen, ob die von ihren Tochtergesellschaften verwalteten Vermögen innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate weitere Stimmrechte an der E.ON SE erwerben oder auf sonstige Weise erlangen werden. Jedweder Erwerb hängt von den jeweiligen Marktkonditionen und den Investmentzielen der individuellen verwalteten Vermögen ab.

The Capital Group Companies, lnc. strebt keine Einflussnahme auf die Besetzung von Verwaltungs-, Leitungs- und Aufsichtsorganen der E.ON SE an.

The Capital Group Companies, lnc. strebt keine wesentliche Änderung der Kapitalstruktur der E.ON SE, insbesondere im Hinblick auf das Verhältnis von Eigen- und Fremdfinanzierung und die Dividendenpolitik, an.

Hinsichtlich der Herkunft der für den Erwerb der Stimmrechte verwendeten Mittel teilt The Capital Group Companies, lnc. gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 Satz 4 WpHG mit, dass die Stimmrechte der The Capital Group Companies, lnc. gemäß § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 i. V. m. § 34 Abs. 1 S. 2 und 3 WpHG zugerechnet wurden. Daher hat The Capital Group Companies, lnc. den Erwerb weder aus Eigenmitteln noch aus Fremdmitteln finanziert.



































08.10.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



