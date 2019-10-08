





E.ON SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung





08.10.2019





Am 8. Oktober 2019 hat uns die Capital Research and Management Company, 333 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071, U.S.A., gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG folgendes mitgeteilt:



Die Capital Research and Management Company ist weder direkt, noch indirekt Inhaberin der Aktien, deren Stimmrechte ihr zugerechnet werden. Vielmehr gehören diese Aktien zu einem oder mehreren von der Capital Research and Management Company oder ihren Tochtergesellschaften verwalteten Vermögen. Die Capital Research and Management Company verfolgt daher keine strategischen Ziele mit der Investition.

Die Capital Research and Management Company beabsichtigt innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate nicht, auf eigene Rechnung weitere Stimmrechte an der E.ON SE zu erwerben oder auf sonstige Weise zu erlangen. Die Capital Research and Management Company kann nicht beurteilen, ob die von ihr oder ihren Tochtergesellschaften verwalteten Vermögen innerhalb der nächsten zwölf Monate weitere Stimmrechte an der E.ON SE erwerben oder auf sonstige Weise erlangen werden. Jedweder Erwerb hängt von den jeweiligen Marktkonditionen und den Investmentzielen der individuellen verwalteten Vermögen ab.

Die Capital Research and Management Company strebt keine Einflussnahme auf die Besetzung von Verwaltungs-, Leitungs- und Aufsichtsorganen der E.ON SE an.

Die Capital Research and Management Company strebt keine wesentliche Änderung der Kapitalstruktur der E.ON SE, insbesondere im Hinblick auf das Verhältnis von Eigen- und Fremdfinanzierung und die Dividendenpolitik, an.

Hinsichtlich der Herkunft der für den Erwerb der Stimmrechte verwendeten Mittel teilt die Capital Research and Management Company mit, dass die Stimmrechte der Capital Research and Management Company gemäß § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG (teilweise i. V. m. § 34 Abs. 1 S. 2 und 3 WpHG) zugerechnet wurden. Daher hat die Capital Research and Management Company den Erwerb weder aus Eigenmitteln noch aus Fremdmitteln finanziert.







































