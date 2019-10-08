





08.10.2019





On 8 October 2019, The Capital Group Companies, Inc., 333 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071, U.S.A., informed us about the following according to sec. 43 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - "WpHG"):



The Capital Group Companies, lnc. is neither directly nor indirectly the owner of the shares whose voting rights are attributed to it. Rather, these shares belong to the assets under management by one or more of the subsidiaries of The Capital Group Companies, Inc. Therefore, The Capital Group Companies, lnc. does not pursue any strategic goals with the investment.

The Capital Group Companies, lnc. does not intend to acquire further voting rights in E.ON SE for its own account or to obtain such voting rights in E.ON SE in any other way within the next twelve months. The Capital Group Companies, lnc. cannot evaluate whether the assets managed by its subsidiaries will acquire or obtain in any other way further voting rights in E.ON SE within the next twelve months. Any acquisition will depend on the respective market conditions and the investment objectives of the individual assets under management.

The Capital Group Companies, lnc. does not seek to exert any influence on the composition of administrative, management and supervisory bodies of E.ON SE.

The Capital Group Companies, lnc. does not seek to significantly change the capital structure of E.ON SE, in particular with regard to the equity/debt ratio and the dividend policy.

With regard to the origin of the funds used for the acquisition of voting rights, The Capital Group Companies, lnc. notified us that the voting rights of The Capital Group Companies, lnc. have been attributed pursuant to sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 no. 6 in conjunction with sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 2 and 3 WpHG. Therefore, The Capital Group Companies, lnc. financed the acquisition neither from own funds nor from borrowed funds.



































